Comparing IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) & Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

IPG Photonics and Ultra Clean are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ultra Clean 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IPG Photonics and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $137.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $36.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 7.69% 4.82% 4.20% Ultra Clean 1.70% 18.22% 8.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and Ultra Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.43 billion 3.89 $109.91 million $1.97 59.30 Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.58 $40.40 million $0.87 35.55

IPG Photonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultra Clean. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Ultra Clean on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry. The Services segment provides purity parts cleaning, process tool part recoating, surface encapsulation, and high sensitivity micro contamination analysis for the semiconductor device makers and wafer fabrication equipment. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

