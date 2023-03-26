Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $88.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

