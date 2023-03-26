Compound Price Tops $42.49 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. Compound has a market cap of $308.76 million and $15.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $42.49 or 0.00152177 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.49094312 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $15,954,124.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

