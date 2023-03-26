Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $365.17 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $902.84 million and approximately $365.17 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,868.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00331356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.39 or 0.00575515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00072103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00445207 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,657,550,477 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,657,313,057.513142 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.32125878 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $249,644,490.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

