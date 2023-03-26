ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.95.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.43. 8,386,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,463. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

