Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises approximately 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

