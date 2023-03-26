Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Core Laboratories worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

CLB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 447,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,803. The stock has a market cap of $945.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 2.65. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.66.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

