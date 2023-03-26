Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Corning by 72.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Corning by 12.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.85 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

