Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 15,931 Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Himax Technologies stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Articles

