Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $106,000 in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

CASH opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pathward Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

