Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $116,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after buying an additional 277,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,393,000 after buying an additional 109,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ENSG. StockNews.com upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Up 3.3 %

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock worth $1,656,441. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $90.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

