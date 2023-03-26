Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $97,000 in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Air Transport Services Group news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado purchased 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,375 shares of company stock valued at $177,069 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATSG. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.79. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

