Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $97,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

Insider Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.9 %

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

