Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,292 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,496 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 644,742 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,219,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,806,000 after purchasing an additional 208,197 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $62,422.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $902,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $28.21 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.49.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

