Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $71,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $43,103.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,786.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $528,144 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $22.66.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

