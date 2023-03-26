Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 1,286 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Amedisys by 9.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $71.00 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $179.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

