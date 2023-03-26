Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 22,129 Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,129 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $31,550,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 775,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM opened at $4.83 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

