Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 4,528 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,528 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 3.4 %

FFBC opened at $22.97 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

