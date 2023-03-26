Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $203.00 Price Target for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.08.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UPS opened at $186.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after buying an additional 645,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

