Critical Contrast: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.95% 1.33% 0.64% Noble Roman’s -3.44% -18.24% -2.64%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.25 $6.91 million $0.12 127.93 Noble Roman’s $13.89 million 0.48 $510,000.00 ($0.03) -10.00

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Noble Roman’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s. Noble Roman’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Watch Restaurant Group and Noble Roman’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.04%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Noble Roman’s on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Noble Roman’s

(Get Rating)

Noble Roman’s, Inc. engages in the sale and service of franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations. It also operates stand-alone restaurants under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.