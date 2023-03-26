CSFB Trims ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Target Price to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research upgraded ATCO from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 target price on ATCO and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$51.00 target price (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.50.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.72. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$39.67 and a 52 week high of C$48.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

