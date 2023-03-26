Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

