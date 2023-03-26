Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday.
Cue Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ CUE opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.29.
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
