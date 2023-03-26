Curbstone Financial Management Corp Decreases Holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.09% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the second quarter worth $289,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

