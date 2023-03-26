Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,374 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,927,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,997,000 after acquiring an additional 645,423 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 850,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 642,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after acquiring an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 393,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 289,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.42 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.