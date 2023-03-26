Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.24 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter worth $2,248,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $2,828,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 256.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.