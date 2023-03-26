Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
