Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $854,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Healthpeak Properties news, COO Thomas Klaritch bought 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.91 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

See Also

