Curbstone Financial Management Corp Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KKR opened at $50.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

