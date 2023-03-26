Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.51% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $15,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364,449 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,657,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,208,000 after acquiring an additional 576,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 388,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 363,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.30 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

