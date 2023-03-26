CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYAGF remained flat at $8.58 during midday trading on Friday. CyberAgent has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

CyberAgent ( OTCMKTS:CYAGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

