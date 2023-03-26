Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

DGLY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

