Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
Digital Ally Price Performance
DGLY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Ally (DGLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.