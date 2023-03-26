Dignity Gold Trading 35.6% Higher This Week (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $131.14 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for $1.65 or 0.00005894 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.63673044 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $128.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

