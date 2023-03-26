Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.22% of Dolby Laboratories worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,478. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 28,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $2,362,666.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,447,617. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.83. 442,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,232. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.95.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.