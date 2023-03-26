Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $81,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 11.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.27. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

