E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €11.04 ($11.87) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.27. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.61).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

