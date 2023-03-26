ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ECNCF opened at $1.94 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

