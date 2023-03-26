Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 1,004 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after purchasing an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11,189.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 348,739 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 345,650 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS opened at $138.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

