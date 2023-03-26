Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $398,000 in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 856.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,309,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Winmark

Winmark Stock Performance

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $1,527,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,435.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $1,527,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,435.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $426,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,439 shares of company stock worth $2,554,600. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WINA opened at $304.49 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.93 and a fifty-two week high of $307.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.15 and its 200 day moving average is $251.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

