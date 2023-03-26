Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $516,000 in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $119.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

