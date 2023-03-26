Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $455,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of DELL stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

