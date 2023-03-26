Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 24,921 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,921 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,548,000 after buying an additional 1,184,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,290,000 after buying an additional 475,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,572,000 after buying an additional 356,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,774,000 after buying an additional 181,832 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.70 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

