Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $148.65 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day moving average of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

