Empower (MPWR) Price Tops $0.24

Empower (MPWR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Empower has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $84,987.07 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empower has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Empower token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Token Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,885,185 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.24203839 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $86,664.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

