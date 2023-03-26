Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Eneti in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Franklin expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eneti’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NETI. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Eneti Stock Down 0.7 %

NETI stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $377.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. Eneti has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 million. Eneti had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Eneti’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

Institutional Trading of Eneti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eneti by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eneti by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Eneti by 31.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eneti by 43.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eneti by 497.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Eneti

(Get Rating)

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

Featured Stories

