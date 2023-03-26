Ethereum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.36 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,765.01 or 0.06349130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion and approximately $7.36 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00061753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00020927 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017839 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

