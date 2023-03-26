Euler (EUL) Price Hits $3.54

Euler (EUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Euler token can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00012738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $31.56 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

