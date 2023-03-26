Evermay Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $201.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

