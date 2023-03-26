Everscale Price Hits $0.0865 on Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $150.38 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Everscale has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,965,551 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

