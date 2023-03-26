Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after acquiring an additional 709,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,813,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,382,000 after acquiring an additional 398,730 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,469,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,283,000 after purchasing an additional 222,278 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,915,586. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

