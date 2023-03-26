Express (NYSE:EXPR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Express alerts:

Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.75 on Friday. Express has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Yehuda Shmidman purchased 5,434,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,001.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Express by 127,863.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 56,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 59,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Express by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 307,438 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Express by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

About Express

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.